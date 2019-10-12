Edmonton Oilers score three in third to win fifth straight

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers downed the New York Rangers 4-1 Saturday afternoon to improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 1985/86 season.

The Oilers have trailed at some point in all five wins. They’ve been tied after two periods in four of the five.

Rookie Kaapo Kakko scored his first NHL goal with 1:32 left in the first, working in front on Mike Smith and burying a backhand.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers score dramatic shootout win over New Jersey Devils

Oscar Klefbom scored the only goal of the second period. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won an offensive zone face-off back to Klefbom. His long wrist shot eluded a screened Henrik Lundqvist.

Shortly after serving a tripping penalty, Connor McDavid put the Oilers ahead with a power play goal. His pass to the front of the net banked in off Jacob Trouba. Less than four minutes later, Leon Draisaitl’s shot dribbled through Lundqvist to give the Oilers a two-goal edge. Draisaitl added an empty net goal.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith made 20 saves for his third win of the season.

The Oilers wrap up their four-game road trip Monday in Chicago.