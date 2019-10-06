Edmonton Oilers sink Kings in high-scoring game

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers scored three goals in the third period to down the Los Angeles Kings 6-5.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring 53 seconds into the game when his centering pass went in off Kings defenceman Matt Roy. The Kings scored the next two goals, both off giveaways by Mike Smith. Dustin Brown had an open net after Anze Kopitar intercepted Smith’s clearing pass. Five minutes later, Kyle Clifford stole the puck from Smith behind the net and centered it to Trevor Lewis, who made it 2-1.

James Neal banged in power play rebound for his first goal as an Oiler, but Kopitar responded by sneaking a shot past Smith to make it 3-2 Kings after one.

Zack Kassian scored the only goal of the second period, tapping in a goal-mouth feed from Leon Draisaitl.

Story continues below advertisement

Michael Amadio put the Kings ahead again early in the third, but Joakim Nygard flipped in a rebound shortly after for his first carer goal. Gaetan Haas assisted on the play for his first NHL point. Drew Doughty blasted in a power play goal to make it 5-4 Kings. Tomas Jurco made a pretty individual play to set up Darnell Nurse to pull the Oilers even again.

With 6:32 left, Neal jammed home a power play goal. But with 45 seconds left, Neal found himself in the box for tripping Kopitar. The Oilers were able to kill it off to preserve the win.

McDavid had four points. The game marked Todd McLellan’s return to Edmonton. He went 123-119-24 with the Oilers before being fired last November.

The 2-0 Oilers visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday.