Edmonton Oilers come back in third to beat Canucks in season opener

Connor McDavid scored the game-winning goal late in the third period as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in Wednesday’s season opener at Rogers Place.

Leon Draisaitl, who scored 50 goals last season, opened the scoring for the Oilers before the game was six minutes old. He took a pass from Zack Kassian in front and whipped a shot past Canucks goaltender Jakob Markstrom.

The Canucks pulled even one second after a power play expired in the second period with Vancouver defenceman Alex Edler banging a point shot past Oilers netminder Mike Smith.

The Oilers had several chances on a power play later in the frame but Markstrom came up with the stops.

The teams traded goals 1:11 apart midway through the third period. Tanner Pearson tipped a point shot to put the Canucks ahead. Kassian came back with a shot over Markstrom’s glove.

With 5:23 to go, McDavid split the Canucks’ defence and flipped a shot blocker-side on Markstrom.

The Canucks applied late pressure with Markstrom pulled. Edler fired a shot off the crossbar in the final second.

Draisaitl had a goal and two assists. Smith made 31 saves.

The Oilers are 22-13-5 all-time in season openers. They’ll host the L.A. Kings on Saturday.

