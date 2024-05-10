Menu

Sports

Vancouver Canucks praise loud crowd in opener, hope to hear roaring repeat for Game 2

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 12:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Celebrations after Canucks win in Game 1 of Edmonton series'
Celebrations after Canucks win in Game 1 of Edmonton series
RELATED VIDEO: The Lower Mainland is abuzz after Vancouver's dramatic comeback in Game 1 of the second-round playoff series against Edmonton. And as Angela Jung reports, the Canucks aren't the only winners.
The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers will square off in a highly anticipated match on Friday night, as the two playoff rivals — and only remaining Canadian teams left in the NHL playoffs —  meet in Game 2 of their second-round series.

Game time at Rogers Arena in Vancouver is 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Canucks and their fans were on Cloud 9 after an epic comeback win in Game 1, rallying from a 4-1 deficit to win 5-4.

Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy tipped his hat to the fans and the role they played in the comeback.

“That was probably the loudest building I’ve ever been a part of after the fourth and fifth goals,” he said.

“On the bench, you couldn’t hear a thing … next whistle, still couldn’t hear a thing.

“I think we just did a good job of harnessing that (energy).”

No doubt, the fans will be rocking the house again in Game 2, something the players have repeatedly praised throughout the season.

Vancouver forward Conor Garland was the hero of Game 1, netting the go-ahead goal with five minutes remaining in the final period.

The Canucks got 13 saves from rookie goalie Arturs Silovs, who is expected to remain in net for Game 2.

Edmonton star forward Leon Draisaitl suffered an apparent upper-body injury in the opening game and is listed as “day to day.”

