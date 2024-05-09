Public viewing locations for Vancouver Canucks playoff run in Metro Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Playoff fever is in the air in Metro Vancouver as the Vancouver Canucks continue their best post-season outing years.

Fans in the region have a growing number of opportunities to catch the action at public gatherings where they can share playoff energy with a crowd.

Global News will update this list regularly as new events are added, so be sure to bookmark it.

Vancouver

The City of Vancouver was late to the (watch) party but has announced it will begin hosting free, family-friendly outdoor Canucks viewing events starting for Game 3 against Edmonton.

The city will host watch parties at Oak Meadows Park at 37th Avenue and Oak Street with room for 2,000 people. The first event will be Sunday at 6:30 p.m., with future start times to be announced.

Vancouver will also show games for smaller groups at “select community centres” with location details to come. The city is also considering a larger outdoor event at the PNE if the Canucks advance to Round 3.

Rogers Arena is also continuing to host away game viewing parties.

Admission is priced at $15, with reduced-price food and drinks available. Proceeds go to the Canucks for Kids fund.

The events have sold out quickly, so people who want to attend will want to snap up tickets as soon as they are announced.

North Vancouver

The City of Vancouver will host a free, family-friendly outdoor viewing party for Game 2 on Friday, May 10.

The events will be hosted at The Shipyards on the North Vancouver waterfront and is accessible by SeaBus. Parking is limited and attendees are urged to arrive by transit.

The game is being aired on a 144-foot projection screen in the Shipyards Commons.

Attendees are advised to bring chairs and blankets.

Friday’s event coincides with the launch of the 2024 Shipyards Night Market, including food trucks and live music.

The city confirmed there will be no Game 3 watch party on Sunday, but said it is looking at potentially adding more as the series progresses.

Burnaby

The City of Burnaby is hosting free, family-friendly indoor Canucks watch parties for Round 2.

The events are being held at the Rosemary Brown Recreation Centre at 7789 18th Street in South Burnaby.

Burnaby is showing live TV broadcasts on large-format screens on the rec centre’s second floor.

The facility’s café will be open with snacks and beverages for sale.

The Amazing Brentwood mall is also displaying games on the big screen in its plaza.

North Delta

The City of Delta was the first in the region to begin hosting free, family-friendly outdoor watch parties at Social Heart Plaza.

The plaza is next to the North Dela Recreation Centre at 11415 84 Avenue.

Parking is available at North Delta Recreation Centre as well as Richardson Elementary School.

Only lawn chairs and blankets are permitted.

The city is considering the possibility of offering a second location in South Delta if the Canucks advance to Round 3 of the playoffs.

Port Coquitlam

The City of Port Coquitlam has consistently been screening free, family-friendly indoor watch parties throughout the playoffs.

The events are hosted at the Port Coquitlam Community Centre at 2150 Wilson Ave.

The city is screening the games on a large projector screen.

Playoff concession combos are available (including local beers for adults aged 19+).

New Westminster

The City of New Westminster is hosting a free, family-friendly indoor viewing event for Game 2 on May 10.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Anvil Centre at 777 Columbia St. and has a capacity of 200 people.

It will include a concession and a kid zone.

The city has yet to announce further larger-scale events but is screening games on TVs at various city facilities.

You can find details of those screening opportunities here.

Maple Ridge

The City of Maple Ridge is hosting free, family-friendly indoor viewing parties for Round 2 of the playoffs.

The events are hosted in the multi-purpose room of the Greg Moore Youth Centre at 11925 Haney Place.

Snacks and drinks are available for sale, and outside food and alcohol are prohibited.

Space is on a first-come, first-serve basis.