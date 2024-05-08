No Canucks viewing party for Game 1 or 2, but Vancouver mayor has plans for Game 3

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim addressed the public Wednesday morning, donning the classic Canucks black skate jersey and accompanied by Fin the Whale.

Sim said he, along with city council and staff, is extremely excited about the second round of the playoffs, in which the Canucks will be taking on the Edmonton Oilers.

The mayor said there will be no public outdoor viewing party for Wednesday night’s Game 1 or Friday’s Game 2, but plans are in motion for a watch party for Game 3 on Sunday.

“Hopefully we take them out in four! Along with that, we are announcing the city is activating certain assets in the city to allow people to have an incredibly family-friendly, fun way to celebrate,” he said.

“On Sunday, we’re going to be opening up Oak Meadow Park. We have room for about 2,000 people to enjoy themselves at a viewing party.”

Sim said some community centres and libraries in different neighbourhoods will also be opening up for watch parties.

Details on watch parties at community centres and libraries will be coming at a later time, the mayor said.

The mayor also said the city will be helping independent organizations, like theatres, get feeds to the game.

If the Canucks make it to Round 3 of the NHL playoffs, Sim teased that the PNE Forum could be used for a watch party, which could seat more than 6,000 people.

“The Vancouver Police Department, the city’s manager office, Vancouver Fire and Rescue, and our sports department and the Vancouver Canucks … we’ve been working very closely to make sure everything we do is done with the view of family fun and also safety,” Sim said.

“It gives us an opportunity to have the entire city celebrate.”

No public outdoor viewing parties have been held in Vancouver yet this playoff run. There have been viewing parties in other municipalities in the Lower Mainland, like Port Coquitlam, Burnaby and Delta.

Also Wednesday morning, Sim took to social media to make a friendly wager against Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

Sim said if the Canucks win, Sohi must wear a Canucks jersey and fly a Canucks flag above Edmonton City Hall. The same but reversed for Sim, if the Oilers win the series. Sim capped off the playful video with slap-shooting an Oilers stuffed animal out the window.

Hey Mayor @AmarjeetSohiYEG – we all know the @EdmontonOilers are coming to town to take on the @Canucks tonight in Round 2… How about a little wager? 😏🏒 pic.twitter.com/cark6qJTAV — Mayor Ken Sim (@KenSimCity) May 8, 2024

Sohi responded nearly immediately on social media to the bet, which he “happily” accepted.

“An Oilers jersey is on the way. We have the best team, we have the best fans,” he said.

“The Oilers are poised to win, so get ready to wear that jersey.”

Game 1 puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena on Wednesday.