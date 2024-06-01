Blue Jays place closer Romano on injured list

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have placed closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation.
The 31-year-old right-hander has a 1-2 record, eight saves and a 6.59 earned-run average over 15 appearances this year.
Romano, from Markham, Ont., missed the first 17 games of the season with a similar elbow issue.
Yimi Garcia and Chad Green are expected to be the primary high-leverage relief options for the Blue Jays while Romano is out.
The move to the IL was retroactive to Thursday.
The Blue Jays also recalled left-hander Brendon Little from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of a matinee against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2024.
