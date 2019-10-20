Menu

Jets jump past Edmonton Oilers in a shootout

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 20, 2019 10:08 pm
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) jumps as puck is shot towards Edmonton Oilers' Mike Smith (41) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade.
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) jumps as puck is shot towards Edmonton Oilers' Mike Smith (41) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

The Winnipeg Jets outlasted the Edmonton Oilers for a 1-0 shootout win Sunday night.

The Oilers had a 7-2 advantage on the shot clock in the first period, but the Jets had the better scoring chances. They shot wide on several good looks at the net.

The Jets tested Mike Smith in the second period, but he turned away all nine shots he faced in the frame.

Carl Dahlstrom beat Smith with a wrist shot with 11:33 left in the third, but the goal came off the board when the Oilers successfully challenged for offside. The Jets continued to test Smith down the stretch, but couldn’t solve the veteran netminder.

The three-on-three overtime featured chances at both ends. Connor Hellebuyck stopped Connor McDavid on a breakaway. Smith made a couple of big saves in the final minute.

In the shootout, Kyle Connor and Patrick Laine scored for Winnipeg while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and McDavid couldn’t convert for the Oilers.

Both Smith (23 saves) and Hellebuyck (28 saves) earn shutouts.

The Oilers, 7-1-1, will visit Minnesota on Tuesday.

