Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Oilers search for 10-year-old after letter requesting Ryan Nugent-Hopkins signature

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 9:21 am
Updated October 16, 2019 9:37 am
In a tweet sent Oct. 15, the Edmonton Oilers said they were looking for a 10-year-old Ryan Nugent-Hopkins fan named Axel.
In a tweet sent Oct. 15, the Edmonton Oilers said they were looking for a 10-year-old Ryan Nugent-Hopkins fan named Axel. Twitter/Edmonton Oilers

Do you know a 10-year-old named Axel who is a huge fan of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins? If so, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for them.

In a tweet sent Tuesday afternoon, the team said it received a handwritten note from a 10-year-old named Axel. The note came packaged with an RNH hockey card and asked the team if they could get the centre to sign and return it.

“I am a big fan of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins but I don’t have a lot of things of Ryan,” the note read. “All I have is his hockey card.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers win streak comes to an end in Chicago

“The reason why I’m sending this note is that I was wondering if I could get an autograph from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the card in the envelope?

“Please don’t throw out and if he doesn’t want to do it, please send back.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement
Oilers look to woo fans to Rogers Place for 2019-20 season
Oilers look to woo fans to Rogers Place for 2019-20 season

The only problem is, the team said, the letter didn’t come with a return address.

The tweet set off a flurry of reaction on social media, with other Twitter users helping in the search for the 10-year-old.

 

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersRyan Nugent-HopkinsAxelhockey card10-year-old AxelEdmonton Oilers hockey cardRHNRyan Nugent-Hopkins cardRyan Nugent-Hopkins fanRyan Nugent-Hopkins hockey card
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.