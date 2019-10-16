Edmonton Oilers search for 10-year-old after letter requesting Ryan Nugent-Hopkins signature

Send this page to someone via email

Do you know a 10-year-old named Axel who is a huge fan of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins? If so, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for them.

In a tweet sent Tuesday afternoon, the team said it received a handwritten note from a 10-year-old named Axel. The note came packaged with an RNH hockey card and asked the team if they could get the centre to sign and return it.

“I am a big fan of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins but I don’t have a lot of things of Ryan,” the note read. “All I have is his hockey card.

“The reason why I’m sending this note is that I was wondering if I could get an autograph from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the card in the envelope?

“Please don’t throw out and if he doesn’t want to do it, please send back.” Tweet This

The only problem is, the team said, the letter didn’t come with a return address.

The tweet set off a flurry of reaction on social media, with other Twitter users helping in the search for the 10-year-old.

