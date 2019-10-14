Edmonton Oilers win streak comes to an end in Chicago

Send this page to someone via email

The Chicago Blackhawks ended the Edmonton Oilers five-game win streak with a 3-1 win Monday night.

The first period was scoreless thanks to the excellent play of both goaltenders. Edmonton’s Mike Smith and Chicago’s Corey Crawford both turned aside several good chances.

Smith held the Oilers in the game in the second period as the Blackhawks had a 17-6 advantage in shots. Patrick Kane scored off a face-off early in the frame to give Chicago the lead.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers score three in third to win fifth straight

Alexander Nylander slid a shot under Smith to make it 2-0 6:20 into the third. James Neal finally put the Oilers on the board, scoring a power play goal with 2:11 left. Smith was on the bench for an extra attacker. Brandon Saad clinched the Chicago win with an empty net goal in the final minute.

Story continues below advertisement

Draisaitl extended his point streak to six games. Smith made 32 saves.

The Oilers, 5-1-0, will host Philadelphia on Wednesday.