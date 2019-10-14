Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers win streak comes to an end in Chicago

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 14, 2019 11:14 pm
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom (77) and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook, right, fall on Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast).
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom (77) and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook, right, fall on Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Chicago Blackhawks ended the Edmonton Oilers five-game win streak with a 3-1 win Monday night.

The first period was scoreless thanks to the excellent play of both goaltenders. Edmonton’s Mike Smith and Chicago’s Corey Crawford both turned aside several good chances.

Alexander Nylander slid a shot under Smith to make it 2-0 6:20 into the third. James Neal finally put the Oilers on the board, scoring a power play goal with 2:11 left. Smith was on the bench for an extra attacker. Brandon Saad clinched the Chicago win with an empty net goal in the final minute.

Story continues below advertisement

Draisaitl extended his point streak to six games. Smith made 32 saves.

The Oilers, 5-1-0, will host Philadelphia on Wednesday.

TAGS
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersoilersConnor McDavidChicago BlackhawksLeon DraisaitlMike SmithPatrick KaneEdmonton NHLblackhawks oiler
