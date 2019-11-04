Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith named NHL star for the week

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith has been named one of the NHL stars of the week after his performance resulted in a pair of wins in three starts.

Last week, Smith stopped 74 of 76 shots and compiled a 2-0-0 record, 0.98 goals-against average and .974 save percentage.

On Oct. 30, Smith stopped 23 shots in the Oilers 4-1 triumph over the Columbus Blue Jackets, before making 51 saves in the 2-1 overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 2.

That game was Smith’s third career 50-save career performance.

The 37-year-old has played in nine games this season and ranks fifth in the NHL with a 2.12 goals-against average and seventh with a .931 save percentage to go along with a 5-3-1 record.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith was named the league’s third star for the week. The second star went to Jakub Vrana with the Washington Capitals and the Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson was named the week’s first star.

READ MORE: Dramatic wins big part of Edmonton Oilers early season success

The Oilers are back home Monday night as they host the Arizona Coyotes. Puck drops at 7 p.m. and 630 CHED coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. with the Face Off Show live from Studio 99 inside Rogers Place.