Edmonton Oilers sail past Columbus

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 30, 2019 10:19 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers scored a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Ohio Wednesday night.

Oilers goaltender Mike Smith started the attack on a power play halfway through the first. He threw a long pass to Connor McDavid at the Columbus blue-line. McDavid knocked it to Draisaitl, who found James Neal alone in front. Neal slid home his eleventh goal of the season.

Draisaitl rifled in a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins later in the first just after a power play expired.

The Oilers kept it going in the second.

Edmonton forward Jujhar Khaira drove the net and scored his first of the season 1:20 in, then Draisaitl finished off a two-on-one with Zack Kassian.

Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo was pulled after allowing four goals on 12 shots.

The Blue Jackets got one back with a power-play goal by Zach Werenski. They had a two-man advantage for 1:47 late in the second, but the Oilers were able to kill it off.

Khaira scored for the first time since Jan. 16. With 25 points, Draisaitl takes over the league lead in scoring.

Smith made 23 saves.

The Oilers (9-4-1) will play in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

