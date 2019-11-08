Edmonton Oilers fend off Devils for 4-0 win

Send this page to someone via email

Mikko Koskinen made 26 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Edmonton Oilers topped the New Jersey Devils 4-0 Friday night at Rogers Place.

After a scoreless first period, the Oilers took the lead 1:55 into the second. Leon Draisaitl took a breakaway pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and beat Devils goaltender Cory Schneider five-hole with a backhand for his 14th goal of the season.

Later in the frame, Oilers forward Gaetan Haas deflected a Matt Benning point shot for his second goal of the season.

Only 1:06 later, Edmonton forward James Neal swiped home a rebound for his 12th goal of the year.

Oilers forward Alex Chiasson added his first goal of the season in the third, tipping a power-play shot by Nugent-Hopkins.

Nugent-Hopkins and Oilers defenceman Joel Persson both had two assists. It’s the first two points of Persson’s NHL career.

The Oilers (11-5-2) will play in Anaheim on Sunday. Catch the game on 630 CHED with The Faceoff Show at 5:30 p.m. The game will start at 7 p.m.