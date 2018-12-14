Caleb Jones to make NHL debut as Edmonton Oilers host Flyers

Caleb Jones will make his NHL debut Friday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jones, 21, was drafted in the fourth round, 117th overall by the Oilers in the 2015 draft. He says his mom was the first person he called when he was called up from Bakersfield on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers falter in third and lose in OT to Winnipeg Jets

“She didn’t believe me! She was like, ‘You better not be lying to me,'” laughed Jones Friday morning. “She was really happy. She kept calling me all night wanting to know what was going in with the travel.”

Jones said his mom, his grandmother and his billets from Ann Arbor when he was with the U.S. Development Team will be at Rogers Place for the game. His dad, Popeye, is an assistant coach with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. His brother, Seth, plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers’ Klefbom placed on injured reserve; Cagguila activated

“I feel like my game is in a pretty good place,” said Jones. “I think my skating ability is my biggest strength. I think when my feet are moving the rest of my game falls into place.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Chiasson

Khaira – Nugent-Hopkins – Puljujarvi

Lucic – Brodziak – Kassian

Caggiula – Spooner – Rieder

Nurse – Larsson

Garrison – Benning

Gravel – Jones

Koskinen

Catch the Oilers and Flyers on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game will start at 7 p.m.