Sports

Edmonton Oilers come up dry in Arizona

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted February 4, 2020 11:36 pm
Updated February 5, 2020 12:16 am
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen, left, gets help from Oilers defenseman Matt Benning (83) on a shot by Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin).
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen, left, gets help from Oilers defenseman Matt Benning (83) on a shot by Arizona Coyotes right wing Conor Garland (83) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Antti Raanta made 30 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 3-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night.

The Coyotes outshot the Oilers 12-4 in the first, but Mikko Koskinen kept the game scoreless.

Two minutes made all the difference for the Coyotes in the second period. Conor Garland buried a pass from Taylor Hall to make it 1-0 Arizona and shortly after, a Lawson Crouse pass deflected off Oscar Klefbom’s skate and in to put Arizona up by two.

“You could tell we just didn’t have much juice in the tank,” said Oilers head coach Dave Tippett.

Leon Draisaitl had a chance right in front seven minutes into the third, but was turned away by Raanta, whom he admitted was strong in the net.

“We just couldn’t really get on the inside tonight, couldn’t squeak one by,” said the league’s leading scorer.

The Oilers then killed off a high sticking double minor to Alex Chiasson. Christian Dvorak sealed it with an empty net goal with 2:11 left.

It’s the third time the Oilers have been shutout this season.

“Those games happen,” said Draisaitl, who saw his 11-game point streak come to an end with the loss.

The Oilers, 28-19-6, will host San Jose on Thursday.

NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidLeon DraisaitlArizona CoyotesDave Tippett
