Edmonton Oilers begin life without McDavid with win over Blackhawks

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers were without captain Connor McDavid, who is expected to miss two to three weeks with a quad injury.

The Oilers struck 73 seconds into the game, with Riley Sheahan tapping in his seventh goal of the season.

The Hawks’ Patrick Kane swooped into the Oilers zone and set up Brandon Saad for the equalizer, then Jonathan Toews gave Chicago the lead with a shorthanded one-timer.

On the next Oilers power play, Edmonton forward Kailer Yamamoto flipped in a loose puck to make it 2-2 after one.

Kane made another great pass to set up Adam Boqvist for a goal 1:45 into the second.

Yamamoto came right back with his second goal of the night, then Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored on a power play 1:12 later. The Oilers were up 4-3, and the game was only 24:50 old.

Edmonton forward Zack Kassian had a breakaway in the first minute of the third but couldn’t slide the puck under Chicago goaltender Robin Lehner. Toews rang a wrister off the crossbar with 7:16 to go.

Oilers netminder Mike Smith stopped 18 pucks in the third, including a dangerous shot from Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat with 30 seconds left. He’s 8-0-2 in his last 10 decisions.

Edmonton forward Joakim Nygard, who is out with a broken wrist, signed a one-year contract extension with the Oilers, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Oilers (30-20-6) will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

