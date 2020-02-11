Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers begin life without McDavid with win over Blackhawks

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted February 11, 2020 11:56 pm
Updated February 11, 2020 11:57 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers were without captain Connor McDavid, who is expected to miss two to three weeks with a quad injury.

Related News

The Oilers struck 73 seconds into the game, with Riley Sheahan tapping in his seventh goal of the season.

The Hawks’ Patrick Kane swooped into the Oilers zone and set up Brandon Saad for the equalizer, then Jonathan Toews gave Chicago the lead with a shorthanded one-timer.

On the next Oilers power play, Edmonton forward Kailer Yamamoto flipped in a loose puck to make it 2-2 after one.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid out 2-3 weeks with quad injury

Kane made another great pass to set up Adam Boqvist for a goal 1:45 into the second.

Story continues below advertisement

Yamamoto came right back with his second goal of the night, then Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored on a power play 1:12 later. The Oilers were up 4-3, and the game was only 24:50 old.

Edmonton forward Zack Kassian had a breakaway in the first minute of the third but couldn’t slide the puck under Chicago goaltender Robin Lehner. Toews rang a wrister off the crossbar with 7:16 to go.

Oilers netminder Mike Smith stopped 18 pucks in the third, including a dangerous shot from Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat with 30 seconds left. He’s 8-0-2 in his last 10 decisions.

READ MORE: Leon Draisaitl fires home two as Edmonton Oilers evade Predators

Edmonton forward Joakim Nygard, who is out with a broken wrist, signed a one-year contract extension with the Oilers, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Oilers (30-20-6) will visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Oilers’ 2019-20 season.

Connor McDavid out 2-3 weeks with quad injury: Edmonton Oilers GM
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeyNHLEdmonton sportsSportsEdmonton OilersNational Hockey LeagueRogers PlaceLeon DraisaitlChicago BlackhawksRyan Nugent-HopkinsKailer Yamamoto
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.