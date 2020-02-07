Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Sharks take big bite out of Edmonton Oilers

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted February 7, 2020 12:23 am
Updated February 7, 2020 12:27 am
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

The San Jose Sharks overcame two early goals against to knock off the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers grabbed a 2-0 lead before the game was six minutes old.

Related News

Edmonton forward Sam Gagner smashed in a rebound from the slot for his fourth goal of the season.

Just 1:16 later, Oilers captain Connor McDavid steamed in from the left side and flicked his 30th goal of the year past Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell.

The Sharks tied it with a pair of deflection goals: one from Timo Meier and the other courtesy Evander Kane on the power play.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers come up dry in Arizona

The Sharks added two more in the second period. Maxim Letunov cashed in a rebound for his first career goal. Stefan Noesen flipped in a puck from the side of the net to make it 4-2.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Battle of Alberta reaches new level as Edmonton Oilers win 8-3 in Calgary

Meier beat Edmonton netminder Mikko Koskinen over the glove 5:05 into the third, but Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear got it right back for Edmonton 1:28 later.

Kevin Labanc added one more for the Sharks.

The Oilers’ Tyler Benson made his NHL debut and played 9:25. His best scoring chance came in the final seconds when he had a shot from the side of the net blocked.

The Sharks have won in their last five visits to Edmonton.

The Oilers (28-20-6) will host Nashville on Saturday.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Edmonton Oilers.

Tyler Benson to make his debut with Edmonton Oilers
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeyNHLEdmonton sportsSportsEdmonton OilersNational Hockey LeagueRogers PlaceConnor McDavidSan Jose SharksDave TippettTyler Benson
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.