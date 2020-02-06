Global News at 5 Edmonton February 6 2020 7:36pm 03:24 Are the Edmonton Oilers mentally tough? Dr. Bill Hanson, a psychologist and professor at the University of Alberta, sits down to chat with Global’s Gord Steinke to assess the Edmonton Oilers’ mental toughness. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6518778/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6518778/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?