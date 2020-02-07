Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 7 2020 9:52pm 01:34 Oilers get ready to face Preds on Saturday After a tough loss against the Sharks, the Edmonton Oilers are preparing to face off against the Nashville Predators this weekend. Kevin Karius has details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6524662/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6524662/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?