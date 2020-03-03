Mikko Koskinen backstops Edmonton Oilers to OT win in Dallas

Send this page to someone via email

Alex Chiasson scored a power-play goal 1:08 into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers stole a 2-1 win from the Dallas Stars in Texas on Tuesday night.

Mikko Koskinen was brilliant in goal for the Oilers, making 42 saves.

Dallas dominated the opening period, outshooting the Oilers 16-6. Koskinen was strong in the Edmonton net to keep the game scoreless.

Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored on a mid-range wrister on the power play in the second, his 20th goal of the season. The Oilers had a two-man advantage for 1:14 later in the second but couldn’t extend their lead.

Dallas defenceman John Klingberg blasted a power play one-timer over Koskinen’s right shoulder to tie it with 13:18 to go in the third.

Edmonton’s Adam Larsson was slapped with a high-sticking penalty with 2:53 remaining, but the Stars failed to get a shot on their power play.

In overtime, Dallas’ Esa Lindell was penalized for tripping Nugent-Hopkins. The Stars missed a chance to clear on the power play, allowing Oilers forward Alex Chiasson to swipe the loose puck, walk in and beat Dallas netminder Anton Khudobin glove side.

The Oilers (36-23-8) will play in Chicago on Thursday.

