Edmonton Oilers lose overtime decision to Ducks

Send this page to someone via email

Sonny Milano scored two goals to lift the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers in California on Tuesday night.

The Ducks took advantage of an Oilers turnover before the game was six minutes old, with Milano poking the puck past Oilers netminder Mike Smith.

Later, the Ducks’ Nicolas Deslauriers fired home a one-timer from the slot to make it 2-0.

Halfway through the second period, Oilers forward Tyler Ennis redirected a puck past Anaheim goaltender John Gibson to put the Edmonton on the board. The Oilers’ Andreas Athanasiou and Connor McDavid assisted on the play.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom out with shoulder injury

Early in the third, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl rifled in a one-timer to make it 2-2.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ducks’ Adam Henrique was left alone in front and put Anaheim back in front with 7:27 left.

Less than three minutes later, Ennis drove the right wing. His shot trickled behind Gibson, allowing Athanasiou to tap it in.

Late in regulation, Smith slid across to deny Anaheim’s Michael Del Zotto in tight.

In overtime, McDavid was sent off for tripping Milano behind the Oilers net. Milano would tap in the game-winner on the ensuing power play to end it.

McDavid had three assists. Ennis and Athanasiou both had a goal and an assist in their Oilers debuts.

The Oilers (33-22-8) will visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. Catch the game on 630 CHED with The Faceoff Show at 7 p.m. The game starts at 8:30 p.m.