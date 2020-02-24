Edmonton Oilers win in McDavid’s return, acquire Mike Green from Detroit

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in his return to the lineup as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 Sunday night.

McDavid had missed the last six games with a quad injury.

The Oilers took the lead on the power play in the final minute of the first. After a Kings turnover, McDavid fed the puck to Leon Draisaitl, who pounded a one-timer right under the crossbar for his 36th of the season.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tipped a Caleb Jones point shot to make it 2-0 early in the second. Later, McDavid added another one to the highlight reel. He steamed down the right side, maneuvered the puck several times, then flipped a backhand past Calvin Petersen.

Anze Kopitar scored on a power play late in the second period, then Dustin Brown pulled the Kings within a goal 49 seconds into the third.

Josh Archibald sealed it with an empty net goal in the final minute.

During the third period, the Oilers announced they’d acquired defenceman Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings. Green, 34, has 11 points in 48 games this season. The Oilers give up injured forward Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick in 2020.

Conditions on the Green deal are as follows: DET gets a 4th in 2020. It turns into a 3rd in 2021 if EDM gets to Conference Final, and he plays in half of games. — Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) February 24, 2020

Detroit is retaining half of Green’s salary in the deal. His cap hit is $5.375-million.

The Oilers, 33-22-7, will visit Anaheim on Tuesday.