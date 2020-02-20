Ken Holland likely won’t make major move ahead of first trade deadline as Edmonton Oilers GM

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a lot of speculation heading into Monday’s NHL trade deadline, but there is one thing the general manager of the Edmonton Oilers wants to rule out.

“I’m not trading a first round pick in a rental. I don’t care what the rental is,” Ken Holland said Thursday afternoon. Tweet This

Going into Thursday’s action, the Oilers are in first place in the Pacific Division. Without six regulars in the lineup on Wednesday, they took the league-leading Boston Bruins into overtime before falling 2-1.

Listen below: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland speaks to 630 CHED.

“We’re probably a little bit deeper today than maybe we would have thought three [or] four months ago,” Holland said.

“One of the things you look for is depth. Can we find a player than can make us a little bit better, and at what price?”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Connor McDavid back at Edmonton Oilers practice after quad injury

Holland has virtually no salary cap space to work with, so adding a top-six forward or top-four defenceman isn’t very realistic. But the GM recognizes the work the coaches and players have put in and says he feels like he wants to do his part.

“I do understand you only get so many opportunities,” Holland said. “Would I like to pitch in between now and Monday? I would like to.

“I’d probably be a little disappointed if I’m not able to do something, but I don’t know how big,” Holland explained. Tweet This

The trade deadline is Monday at 1 p.m. 630 CHED will have special coverage from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Oilers’ 2019-20 season.