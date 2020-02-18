Edmonton Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom out with shoulder injury

Send this page to someone via email

Another big blow to the Edmonton Oilers‘ lineup was announced on Tuesday with the news that defenceman Oscar Klefbom would be out with a shoulder injury.

According to a tweet from the team, the 26-year-old will be out for two to three weeks. The team didn’t provide any further details.

#Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom will be out of action for two to three weeks with a shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/8Hkz8kPIo5 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 18, 2020

It’s the third hit to the Oilers in two weeks.

Last week, the team announced that Connor McDavid would be out for two to three weeks after a quad injury. The Oilers captain was injured in the team’s big win over the Nashville Predators on Feb. 8.

He slid into the boards early in the second period and stayed on the ice for a few seconds. After appearing bothered at first, McDavid finished the shift and played the rest of the game.

On Friday evening, the league announced that winger Zack Kassian would be suspended for seven games after kicking Erik Cernak while in Tampa Bay.

The two appeared to get tangled late in the first and both went down onto the ice. While they were attempting to get untangled, Kassian kicked Cernak in the chest.

The loss of Klefbom and McDavid means the team’s power play has taken a big hit.

2/5 of the Oilers power play now out of action. Will be using Bear or Nurse on the point. Klefbom plays a ton overall, big hole to fill. https://t.co/p7jb5MjKCS — Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) February 18, 2020

Klefbom also missed several games last season due to a shoulder injury. He missed three games in December and then missed a few more in March after having a minor procedure done.

The Oilers are in action next against the Boston Bruins in Edmonton on Wednesday. The puck drops at 6:30 p.m. and 630 CHED will have all the action, starting with the Face-Off Show at 5 p.m.