Edmonton Oilers’ Zack Kassian awaiting decision after kick to chest of Tampa Bay Lightning’s Erik Cernak

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers‘ Zack Kassian is waiting to hear his punishment after the winger delivered a skate kick to the chest of Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak.

The NHL Department of Player Safety said Friday morning that Kassian had waived his right to an in-person hearing and a phone hearing was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The kick happened late in the first period as the Lightning hosted the Oilers on Thursday night. Kassian hit Cernak close to the Tampa Bay blue line, pulling the defenceman to the ice.

As the two attempted to get up, Kassian delivered a kick with his skate to the chest of Cernak.

As of publishing, the department hadn’t said when it expects to deliver a decision.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the second time in as many months Kassian has been in trouble with the review board.

In a now infamous Battle of Alberta on Jan. 11, Kassian and Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk got into a fight. Tkachuk leveled Kassian with a couple of big hits and then, late in the second, Kassian punched Tkachuk several times and was hit with a two-game suspension.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames edge Edmonton Oilers in shootout in spirited Battle of Alberta

The two teams met again, this time in Edmonton, on Jan. 29. Tempers flared and the fists flew with two fights 24 seconds apart late in the first. First, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Sean Monahan dropped the gloves, but the fight fans were waiting for what happened next. Kassian and Tkachuk went toe-to-toe off a face off in the Flames end.

The Edmonton Oilers are in action next Saturday afternoon against the Florida Panthers. It’s not known whether Kassian will be on the ice.

Puck drops at 2 p.m., 630 CHED will have all the action, starting with the Face-Off Show at 12:30 p.m.

– With files from Reid Wilkins/630 CHED