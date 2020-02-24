Edmonton Oilers add Mike Green, what’s next on deadline day?

Send this page to someone via email

What’s next for Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland?

After acquiring defenceman Mike Green late Sunday night, Holland could be looking to make more moves in advance of Monday’s trade deadline.

“When I was in Detroit, we brought in a lot of players that were struggling elsewhere. They got revitalized. They got excited about the potential of what could happen when they looked around the locker room. That’s what I’m hoping is going to happen here,” said Holland of the Green trade and potential for other moves.

The Oilers are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race with 20 games remaining. Head coach Dave Tippett isn’t worried about the deadline being a distraction to his players.

“In my experience, it gets more unsettling when you’re a seller,” said Tippett. “That’s not our case here. I don’t think anybody is sitting in that room right now nervous about getting traded away.”

The trade deadline is 1 p.m. Mountain Time on Feb. 24.

630 CHED will have trade deadline coverage from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Bob Stauffer and Jack Michaels are in Anaheim with the Oilers.