Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers add Mike Green, what’s next on deadline day?

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted February 24, 2020 7:00 am
Updated February 24, 2020 7:29 am
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

What’s next for Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland?

After acquiring defenceman Mike Green late Sunday night, Holland could be looking to make more moves in advance of Monday’s trade deadline.

Related News

“When I was in Detroit, we brought in a lot of players that were struggling elsewhere. They got revitalized. They got excited about the potential of what could happen when they looked around the locker room. That’s what I’m hoping is going to happen here,” said Holland of the Green trade and potential for other moves.

READ MORE: Ken Holland likely won’t make major move ahead of first trade deadline as Edmonton Oilers GM

The Oilers are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race with 20 games remaining. Head coach Dave Tippett isn’t worried about the deadline being a distraction to his players.

“In my experience, it gets more unsettling when you’re a seller,” said Tippett. “That’s not our case here. I don’t think anybody is sitting in that room right now nervous about getting traded away.”

Story continues below advertisement

The trade deadline is 1 p.m. Mountain Time on Feb. 24.

630 CHED will have trade deadline coverage from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Bob Stauffer and Jack Michaels are in Anaheim with the Oilers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersDave TippettNHL Trade DeadlineKen HollandOilers Trades
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.