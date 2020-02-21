Minnesota Wild win at Rogers Place to sweep season series from Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Jared Spurgeon netted a natural hat trick to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 5-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Friday night.

It took the Oilers only 50 seconds to grab the lead as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took a pass from Kailer Yamamoto and wired a shot right inside the post.

The Wild tied it when Kevin Fiala collected a rebound and lifted a backhand past Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen.

Nugent-Hopkins struck again with 6:56 left in the first, again converting a pass from Yamamoto.

The Wild’s Carson Soucy beat Koskinen up high to make it 2-2 six minutes into the second.

Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl notched his 35th goal of the season when his centering pass flipped in off the skate of Minnesota’s Jordan Greenway.

Story continues below advertisement

Again, the Wild came back to tie it when Spurgeon blasted a puck right inside the post.

Minnesota’s Zach Parise had a breakaway with four seconds to go in the frame, but Koskinen made a blocker save.

READ MORE: Depleted Edmonton Oilers settle for single point against Bruins

With 9:53 left, Spurgeon beat Koskinen short side with a backhand from a sharp angle.

Spurgeon took a penalty for tripping Edmonton defenceman Caleb Jones with 3:49, but the Oilers couldn’t beat Wild netminder Alex Stalock on the power play.

Spurgeon then completed the hat trick into an empty net with 1:38 to go.

READ MORE: Defenceman from Edmonton 10 years into size-defying National Hockey League career

The Oilers (32-22-7) will play in Los Angeles on Sunday.

1:47 Edmonton Oilers set to take on Minnesota Wild Edmonton Oilers set to take on Minnesota Wild