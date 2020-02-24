2020 NHL trade deadline day tracker

Send this page to someone via email

It’s moving day in the National Hockey League.

The NHL trade deadline hits at 3 p.m. Eastern time Monday and between now and then, several players, prospects and draft picks are expected to change hands.

Some of the names that are being talked about most as being on the trade block: LW Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers, who has 24 goals and 45 points, and Ottawa Senators’ Jean-Gabriel Pageau, with 24 goals and 40 points, are the top two forwards available.

Both are in the final year of contracts and will be unrestricted free agents this off season. The top defenceman that seems available is Toronto’s Tyson Barrie, who has 30 points this season and is also playing out his contract.

The Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals got the jump on on deadline day by making moves on Sunday.

The Oilers acquired defenceman Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings for Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick in 2020 or 2021.

The Capitals have added veteran forward Ilya Kovalchuk from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a third round draft pick in 2022.

This story will be updated throughout the day as moves happen. More to come.