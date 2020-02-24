Menu

Canada

Montreal Canadiens send Nate Thompson to Philadelphia Flyers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2020 12:02 pm
Montreal Canadiens forward Nate Thompson (44) and goalie Carey Price (31) celebrate the team's 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. .
Montreal Canadiens forward Nate Thompson (44) and goalie Carey Price (31) celebrate the team's 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. . (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Montreal Canadiens have traded pending unrestricted free agent forward Nate Thompson to the Philadelphia Flyers for a fifth-round draft pick.

The move comes hours before the NHL’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline Monday.

It was the second trade for a draft pick by the Habs in the past 24 hours. On Sunday night, Montreal sent forward Ilya Kovalchuk to the Washington Capitals for a third-round pick.

READ MORE: Nate Thompson signs one-year deal with Habs

Traded to the Habs by the Los Angeles Kings last February, the 35-year-old Thompson had four goals and 10 assists in 63 games with Montreal this season.

The Flyers will be Thompson’s eighth NHL team, following runs with Boston, the New York Islanders, Tampa Bay, Anaheim, Ottawa, L.A., and Montreal.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
