Sports
April 25, 2019 10:20 am
Updated: April 25, 2019 10:21 am

Thompson signs one-year deal with Habs

By Staff The Canadian Press
MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens have signed veteran centre Nate Thompson to a one-year, one-way, US$1 million contract.

Thompson, 34, was traded to the Canadiens by the Los Angeles Kings in February. He had a combined five goals and 13 points in 78 games with the Kings and Habs this past season.

In 697 career regular-season games with the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Kings and Canadiens, Thompson has recorded 141 points (58 goals, 83 assists), 336 penalty minutes and won 52.7 per cent of his draws. He has also appeared in 62 playoff games, amassing seven goals and 18 points.

The native of Anchorage, Alaska broke was drafted 183rd overall by the Bruins in 2003.

