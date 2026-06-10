U of G soccer coach confident Canada can advance in 2026 FIFA World Cup

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All eyes will be on the Canadian men’s national soccer team as it takes the pitch this week to open the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament officially kicks off on Thursday when Mexico plays South Africa in the Group A opener at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Alan Koch is the head coach of the men’s soccer team at the University of Guelph and is one of Canada’s most respected soccer coaches, known for developing elite talent and training winning teams.

Koch has had a hand in developing several players competing in this year’s tournament, including Canadian defender Alphonso Davies.

“When I gave his professional debut at 15 years old, we knew we had a special player on our hands,” Koch said.

He said he’s incredibly proud of the player and person Davies has become, calling him “an amazing ambassador” for Canada.

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Koch gave Davies his professional start while managing Vancouver Whitecaps FC of the United Soccer League. The 25-year-old signed with German club Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga in 2019 and was named Bundesliga Rookie of the Season. In the same year, the team won the Bundesliga, the UEFA Champions League and the DFB-Pokal.

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Canada will play Bosnia and Herzegovina to open Group B at 3 p.m. E.T on Friday at BMO Field in Toronto.

And as Canadian soccer fans prepare to head to restaurants and host gatherings in anticipation of Friday’s match, brands are already trying to capitalize on the fandom of the tournament, including a nationwide celebration tour that’ll feature 38 stops across 34 cities.

The Canada Celebrates tour will stop in Waterloo Region on July 11, and will feature live match viewings, music, food and more.

Ann Pegoraro, the Lang Chair in sport management at the University of Guelph, said the tour will give communities the opportunity to participate in the festivities.

“It’ll allow Canadians to feel like they’re a part of it, to celebrate in their community, and I’m hoping that all the community soccer clubs around the country are taking advantage of this and bringing a lot of attention to their game and looking to bring new people into play it,” Pegoraro said.

While brands attempt to capitalize on the fandom behind the tournament, which comes once every four years, she said other organizations can take advantage too.

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Pegoraro said there are a variety of ways organizations can get together and get full value, including hosting watch parties and game-day celebrations at bars and establishments.

The Canadians have twice qualified for the FIFA World Cup, including in 2022, but have never won a game in the competition.

The squad is currently dealing with multiple injuries as well; Marcelo Flores is ruled out of the tournament with a torn ACL and Moise Bombito’s participation is in doubt as he’s dealing with a leg injury.

However, Koch has confidence in the national team. He said Canada can make it to the knockout stage of the tournament.

“I wouldn’t overlook Bosnia and Herzegovina, that’s going to be a very, very difficult game. We don’t really know what to expect from Qatar and I think we know Switzerland is going to be good. But, for the World Cup to be a success, Canada has to get through the group,” he said.

The tournament will go from June 11 to July 19.