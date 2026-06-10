Saskatchewan Roughriders have a new squad but the same goal

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The Saskatchewan Roughriders have finalized their roster, with a strong core of returning talent leading the way into the season.

Familiar names remain key pieces on both sides of the ball. Offensively, things are looking good with both Trevor Harris and A.J. Oullette back. While some pass catchers left in the off-season, the receiver room is still deep, according to head coach Corey Mace.

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“Very happy, I think we got a lot of continuity on the offensive side,” said Mace. “We had a deep receiving room in the previous year, and I think you guys will find out, we got another one.”

On the defensive end, the squad lost key pieces like A.J. Allen and C.J. Reavis, though it seems like the team is optimistic with the options to fill those gaps.

“Juju is very competitive. He’s been … showing out, making some good plays, and Josh, Josh Woods is a good addition to the team, too. You know, fast, physical, he’s big, so you know it’s definitely something we needed on the weak side of … replacing A.J.”

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Meanwhile, several off-season additions and standout training camp performers also earned roster spots.