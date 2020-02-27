Edmonton Oilers come up empty in Vegas

Send this page to someone via email

Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves as the Golden Knights blanked the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 in Nevada Wednesday night.

It’s the fourth time this season the Oilers have been shut out. They fall four points behind Vegas for first in the NHL’s Pacific Division.

The Oilers had the majority of the scoring chances in the first period but found themselves down 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The Knights’ Max Pacioretty fired a shot from the right wing and beat Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen short side for his 30th goal of the season.

The Golden Knights took the game over in the second period, outshooting the Oilers 16-5. Koskinen made several good saves to keep the Oilers in it.

The Golden Knights’ Nick Cousins flipped in a puck from in front on a Vegas power play just before the six-minute mark of the third.

Vegas’ Shea Theodore blasted a point shot past Koskinen to make it 3-0.

Edmonton’s Andreas Athanasiou left the game in the third with a lower body injury.

The Oilers (33-23-8) will host Winnipeg on Saturday.

