Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers’ forward Kailer Yamamoto listed as week-to-week with an ankle injury

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 25, 2020 1:44 pm
Updated February 25, 2020 1:47 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

In another hit to the injury-riddled Edmonton Oilers, forward Kailer Yamamoto is out with an ankle injury.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers win in McDavid’s return, acquire Mike Green from Detroit

The team tweeted that Yamamoto is listed as week-to-week on Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The team didn’t specify what caused the 21-year-old’s injury, but Yamamoto appeared to be pulled to the ice during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings while trying to get the puck from Sean Walker.

Yamamoto joins Oscar Klefbom (shoulder), James Neal (foot), Joakim Nygard (broken arm) and Kris Russell (concussion protocol) on the injured list. Captain Connor McDavid only just returned to the lineup on Sunday after suffering a quad injury.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom out with shoulder injury

The team is also without Zack Kassian, who is currently serving a seven-game suspension for kicking another player earlier in the month.

Oilers GM Ken Holland attempted to create some forward depth ahead of the trade deadline on Monday afternoon. The team picked up winger Andreas Athanasiou, Edmonton native and forward Tyler Ennis and defenceman Mike Green.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers’ GM picks up forward depth ahead of trade deadline: ‘No risk no gain’

The Oilers are next in action Tuesday night as they head to Anaheim to take on the Ducks. Puck drops at 8 p.m., 630 CHED will have the game broadcast starting at 6 p.m.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersoilersOilers rosterEdmonton Oilers rosterOilers injuriesEdmonton Oilers injuriesKailer Yamamoto injuredKailer Yamamoto injury
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.