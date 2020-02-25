Edmonton Oilers’ forward Kailer Yamamoto listed as week-to-week with an ankle injury

Send this page to someone via email

In another hit to the injury-riddled Edmonton Oilers, forward Kailer Yamamoto is out with an ankle injury.

The team tweeted that Yamamoto is listed as week-to-week on Tuesday morning.

The #Oilers have listed forward Kailer Yamamoto as week-to-week with an ankle injury & have recalled forward Markus Granlund from the @Condors. Here's to a speedy recovery for Yamo! pic.twitter.com/Bryl6S1lJt — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 25, 2020

The team didn’t specify what caused the 21-year-old’s injury, but Yamamoto appeared to be pulled to the ice during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings while trying to get the puck from Sean Walker.

Yamamoto joins Oscar Klefbom (shoulder), James Neal (foot), Joakim Nygard (broken arm) and Kris Russell (concussion protocol) on the injured list. Captain Connor McDavid only just returned to the lineup on Sunday after suffering a quad injury.

The team is also without Zack Kassian, who is currently serving a seven-game suspension for kicking another player earlier in the month.

Oilers GM Ken Holland attempted to create some forward depth ahead of the trade deadline on Monday afternoon. The team picked up winger Andreas Athanasiou, Edmonton native and forward Tyler Ennis and defenceman Mike Green.

The Oilers are next in action Tuesday night as they head to Anaheim to take on the Ducks. Puck drops at 8 p.m., 630 CHED will have the game broadcast starting at 6 p.m.