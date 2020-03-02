Leon Draisaitl scores 4 goals as Edmonton Oilers pound Predators

Send this page to someone via email

Leon Draisaitl scored four goals and had the first five-point game of his career on Monday night as the Edmonton Oilers rolled past the Nashville Predators with an 8-3 road win in Tennessee.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists.

Edmonton forward Josh Archibald whacked in a goalmouth feed from Tyler Ennis to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead in the first period.

In the last minute of the first, Draisaitl fired a bad angle one-timer through Nashville netminder Pekka Rinne for his 40th goal of the year.

The Predators’ Roman Josi and Calle Jarnkrok scored 14 seconds apart to tie early in the second.

The Oilers went back ahead on a goal by Kailer Yamamoto, who was back in the lineup after missing three games with an ankle injury.

The Predators came back 1:31 later when Nick Bonino chopped his own rebound past Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith.

The Oilers took control with five goals in 5:13 in the third period.

McDavid floated a long wrister passed a screened Rinne.

Draisaitl tapped in a pass from Yamamoto, then Zack Kassian beat Rinne from the top of the circle for his 15th goal of the season.

Draisaitl beat Rinne five-hole along the ice to complete the hat trick, then added another one on the power play for the first four-goal game of his career.

Edmonton’s Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse both had three assists.

Draisaitl is up to 107 points this season, surpassing his previous career high of 105 from last season.

The team record for fastest five goals is 3:35, set on April 27, 2013, in a 7-2 win over Vancouver.

The Oilers (35-23-8) will play in Dallas on Tuesday. Catch the game on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 5 p.m. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.

