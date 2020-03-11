Leon Draisaitl’s four-goal game lands Edmonton man with $100K cheque

The March 2 game between the Edmonton Oilers and Nashville Predators wasn’t only exciting for Leon Draisaitl and his four goals, but also for an Edmonton man who walked away with $100,000 as a result.

Paul Rogers was the big winner that night as part of the Save-On-Foods Million Dollar Score and Win contest. Shoppers scan their More Rewards card at the checkout for an entry into the contest. If an Oiler scores five goals in one game, a lucky winner takes home $1 million. If four goals are scored, a winner receives $100,000.

“It’s a nice payday,” Rogers said. “$100,000 definitely buys a lot of dog food.” Tweet This

Rogers, a 68-year-old retiree, now spends his a lot of his free time with his rescue dogs.

He wasn’t watching the game earlier this month when he won, so he said he was quite surprised when he got the call from the store rep.

“Wow. What a feeling to have them say that your name is there and you won $100,000,” he said, holding back tears. “Wow.”

While he said he’s not sure yet what he and his wife Pam will do with their winnings, they will likely take a trip to Barbados. The two were married there 30 years ago.

Rogers will be in the crowd Wednesday night when the Oilers host the Winnipeg Jets. It’s his first Oilers game ever and he’s hoping to get a chance to meet Draisaitl and thank him.

This isn’t the first time an Edmontonian has won the $100,000 prize. James Neal’s four-game goal on Oct. 8, 2019 against the New York Islanders meant Danuta Ritosa also walked away with a cheque.