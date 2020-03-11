Menu

Health

Coronavirus: NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 9:53 pm
Updated March 11, 2020 10:18 pm

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player has “preliminarily” tested positive for COVID-19.

“The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the NBA said in a statement shared Wednesday evening.

“At that time, tonight’s game was cancelled. The affected player was not in the arena.”

READ MORE: WHO declares novel coronavirus disease a pandemic

The statement said the NBA is suspending gameplay after all matches are completed on Wednesday.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” it said.

The news comes two days after the Toronto Raptors faced off against the Jazz.

COVID-19 outbreak declared pandemic by World Health Organization

Meanwhile, the National Hockey League released a statement Wednesday night in response to the NBA’s decision.

“The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options,” the statement said, adding an update is expected to be given on Thursday.

More to come.

