Trump halts all travel from Europe to U.S. due to coronavirus fears

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 9:18 pm
Updated March 11, 2020 9:33 pm

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday his administration is halting all travel from Europe to the United States over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Trump made the announcement during a nationally televised address from the Oval Office, blaming new clusters of COVID-19 in the U.S. on travel from countries within the European Union.

The travel restrictions will last for 30 days, Trump said, and will go into effect at midnight Friday.

“We made a life-saving move with early action on [travel from] China, now we must take the same action with Europe,” he said.

The measure was one of several the president announced Wednesday to fight the spread of the coronavirus in the country and the economic toll it has taken.

