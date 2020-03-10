Koskinen stands tall but Edmonton Oilers lose to Vegas 3-2 in OT

Send this page to someone via email

Mikko Koskinen had another stellar night in the Edmonton Oilers’ goal, making 45 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Monday night.

Koskinen has 142 saves on 147 shots in his last four appearances.

Oilers forward Alex Chiasson tipped an Oscar Klefbom point shot past Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to open the scoring nine minutes into the first. It was Chiasson’s third goal in his last four games.

Late in the first, Vegas’ Nicolas Roy got a piece of Nate Schmidt’s shot for a power play goal to make it 1-1. The Golden Nights outshot the Oilers 15-3 in the first.

The second period was scoreless with Vegas once again carrying the play.

Koskinen came up with up several big saves. Along the way, the Oilers went 18:18 without recording a shot on goal. They finally wound up with 11 shots in the second and showed some life in the last seven minutes of the period.

Seven minutes into the third, Edmonton’s Kailer Yamamoto swept the puck away from Tomas Nosek behind the Vegas night, allowing Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to pot his 22nd goal of the season.

With 8:03 to go, the Knights’ Reilly Smith set up Jonathan Marchessault for a chip shot over Koskinen’s right shoulder.

Edmonton defenceman Ethan Bear had a chance to win it a minute into overtime but Fleury got across to make the save.

Vegas defenceman Shea Theodore put a one-timer top shelf to end it with 2:47 left in the extra session.

The Golden Knights moved three points up on Edmonton for first in the NHL’s Pacific Division.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid missed the game with an illness.

The Oilers (37-24-9) will host Winnipeg on Wednesday.​

