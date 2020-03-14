Coronavirus: Edmonton, Strathcona County and St. Albert closing public recreation centres

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton, Strathcona County and St. Albert are all officially closing down public recreation centres and arenas as the capital region ramps up its preventative measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

All three regions closed the facilities down Saturday, with Edmonton facilities set to close at 6 p.m.

Strathcona County said it will be keeping its facilities closed until April 14, while St. Albert will stay closed until April 6.

In Edmonton, not only will city-operated rec centres close, but also all arenas, until further notice.

“We don’t yet know how long the closures will last. We will continue to be guided by the province’s public health officials in taking actions to protect Edmontonians and visitors from COVID-19,” said Edmonton’s interim manager Adam Laughlin in a news release Saturday.

The Edmonton Valley Zoo, John Janzen Nature Centre, City Arts Centre, John Walter Museum and city programming at the Orange Hub and Prince of Wales Armoury will also be closed.

The zoo staff will still be caring for the animals during the closure, said the city in a news release.

Hawrelak Park Pavilion, Rundle Park Pavilion and Victoria Park Pavilions will also be closed, with city staff no longer maintaining the ice at those facilities.

The closures come as confirmed cases in the province reach 39, with two patients in intensive care.

A full list of rec centre and arena closures for Edmonton, St. Albert and Strathcona County is below:

Edmonton: (Closed until further notice)

ACT Aquatic and Recreation Centre

Bonnie Doon Leisure Centre

Central Lions Recreation Centre

Clareview Community Recreation Centre

Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre

Confederation Leisure Centre

Eastglen Leisure Centre

Grand Trunk Fitness and Leisure Centre

Hardisty Fitness and Leisure Centre

Jasper Place Leisure Centre

Kinsmen Sports Centre

Londonderry Fitness and Leisure Centre

Mill Woods Recreation Centre

Mill Woods Senior and Multicultural Centre

Northgate Lions Seniors Recreation Centre

O’Leary Fitness and Leisure Centre

Peter Hemingway Fitness and Leisure Centre

Francis Xavier Sports Centre

Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre

The below arenas in Edmonton are also closed:

Bill Hunter

Callingwood

Castle Downs

Clareview

Confederation

Coronation

Crestwood

Donnan

Downtown Community Arena

George S Hughes South Side

Glengarry

Grand Trunk

Kenilworth

Kinsmen Twin

Londonderry

Michael Cameron

Mill Woods

Oliver

Russ Barnes

Terwillegar

The Meadows

Tipton

Westwood

St. Albert: (Closed until April 6)

Servus Credit Union Place

Fountain Park Recreation Centre

Kinex/ Iginla Arena

All Clubhouses (Akinsdale, Mission, Larose, Grandin and Willoughby)

St. Albert Curling Club

St. Albert Kinsmen Banquet Centre

St. Albert Botanic Park

St. Albert Soccer Association Building

St. Albert Minor Baseball Facility or Legion Memorial Ball Park

St. Albert Curling Club

St. Albert Rugby Club

Musée Héritage Museum

Art Gallery of St Albert / Banque d’Hochelaga

Visual Art Studios at St Albert Place (Laubenthal Studios)

W.A.R.E.S Gift Shop

Juneau House

Red Willow Place

Community Services Studios and Workshop at Carleton

Hemingway Centre

Grain Elevator Park / Heritage Park

Little White School House

Strathcona County: (Closed until April 14)

Ardrossan Recreation Complex

Broadmoor Arena

Emerald Hills Leisure Centre

Millennium Place

Moyer Recreation Centre

Sherwood Park Arena and Sports Centre

Strathcona Olympiette Centre

Strathcona Wilderness Centre

Smelzer House

Festival Place

In Strathcona County, the Community Centre and County Hall will remain open, as will the Library (but with no programming or bookmobile), Gallery@501 and community halls for small gatherings.