Health

Coronavirus: Edmonton, Strathcona County and St. Albert closing public recreation centres

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 7:53 pm
The Kinsmen Sports Centre at the bottom of Walterdale Hill in central Edmonton.
The Kinsmen Sports Centre at the bottom of Walterdale Hill in central Edmonton. File/Global News

The City of Edmonton, Strathcona County and St. Albert are all officially closing down public recreation centres and arenas as the capital region ramps up its preventative measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

All three regions closed the facilities down Saturday, with Edmonton facilities set to close at 6 p.m.

Strathcona County said it will be keeping its facilities closed until April 14, while St. Albert will stay closed until April 6.

In Edmonton, not only will city-operated rec centres close, but also all arenas, until further notice.

“We don’t yet know how long the closures will last. We will continue to be guided by the province’s public health officials in taking actions to protect Edmontonians and visitors from COVID-19,” said Edmonton’s interim manager Adam Laughlin in a news release Saturday.

The Edmonton Valley Zoo, John Janzen Nature Centre, City Arts Centre, John Walter Museum and city programming at the Orange Hub and Prince of Wales Armoury will also be closed.

The zoo staff will still be caring for the animals during the closure, said the city in a news release.

Hawrelak Park Pavilion, Rundle Park Pavilion and Victoria Park Pavilions will also be closed, with city staff no longer maintaining the ice at those facilities.

The closures come as confirmed cases in the province reach 39, with two patients in intensive care.

A full list of rec centre and arena closures for Edmonton, St. Albert and Strathcona County is below:

Edmonton: (Closed until further notice)

  • ACT Aquatic and Recreation Centre
  • Bonnie Doon Leisure Centre
  • Central Lions Recreation Centre
  • Clareview Community Recreation Centre
  • Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre
  • Confederation Leisure Centre
  • Eastglen Leisure Centre
  • Grand Trunk Fitness and Leisure Centre
  • Hardisty Fitness and Leisure Centre
  • Jasper Place Leisure Centre
  • Kinsmen Sports Centre
  • Londonderry Fitness and Leisure Centre
  • Mill Woods Recreation Centre
  • Mill Woods Senior and Multicultural Centre
  • Northgate Lions Seniors Recreation Centre
  • O’Leary Fitness and Leisure Centre
  • Peter Hemingway Fitness and Leisure Centre
  • Francis Xavier Sports Centre
  • Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre

The below arenas in Edmonton are also closed: 

  • Bill Hunter
  • Callingwood
  • Castle Downs
  • Clareview
  • Confederation
  • Coronation
  • Crestwood
  • Donnan
  • Downtown Community Arena
  • George S Hughes South Side
  • Glengarry
  • Grand Trunk
  • Kenilworth
  • Kinsmen Twin
  • Londonderry
  • Michael Cameron
  • Mill Woods
  • Oliver
  • Russ Barnes
  • Terwillegar
  • The Meadows
  • Tipton
  • Westwood
St. Albert: (Closed until April 6)

  • Servus Credit Union Place
  • Fountain Park Recreation Centre
  • Kinex/ Iginla Arena
  • All Clubhouses (Akinsdale, Mission, Larose, Grandin and Willoughby)
  • St. Albert Curling Club
  • St. Albert Kinsmen Banquet Centre
  • St. Albert Botanic Park
  • St. Albert Soccer Association Building
  • St. Albert Minor Baseball Facility or Legion Memorial Ball Park
  • St. Albert Curling Club
  • St. Albert Rugby Club
  • Musée Héritage Museum
  • Art Gallery of St Albert / Banque d’Hochelaga
  • Visual Art Studios at St Albert Place  (Laubenthal Studios)
  • W.A.R.E.S Gift Shop
  • Juneau House
  • Red Willow Place
  • Community Services Studios and Workshop at Carleton
  • Hemingway Centre
  • Grain Elevator Park / Heritage Park
  • Little White School House

Strathcona County: (Closed until April 14)

  • Ardrossan Recreation Complex
  • Broadmoor Arena
  • Emerald Hills Leisure Centre
  • Millennium Place
  • Moyer Recreation Centre
  • Sherwood Park Arena and Sports Centre
  • Strathcona Olympiette Centre
  • Strathcona Wilderness Centre
  • Smelzer House
  • Festival Place

In Strathcona County, the Community Centre and County Hall will remain open, as will the Library (but with no programming or bookmobile), Gallery@501 and community halls for small gatherings.

