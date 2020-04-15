Edmonton International Street Performers Festival cancels 2020 event, will move online

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival has announced the cancellation of its summer 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 36th year of the festival was set to take place July 3-12, 2020, at Sir Winston Churchill Square in downtown Edmonton.

Organizers said that the decision was made due to the current social distancing rules and regulations around the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the international nature of the festival cast.

“One of the aspects that our team plans and prepares for every year is the safety of everyone – artists, staff, volunteers, supporters and partner businesses, our audiences and our entire community,” festival artistic producer Shelley Switzer said in a news release.

Organizers said the festival is looking at other options, such as an online format with artist performances from previous years, and at-home activities for families.

“We all know this is disappointing news.

“Now more than ever, we need the fun and laughter StreetFest brings. We are looking at alternate ways to adapt through this challenging time to continue to connect as a community, and to share the festival experience,” board chair Jill Wright said in a statement.

The StreetFest Board has announced they cannot proceed with the Festival’s July 3-12, 2020 edition in the normal fashion. Read the full media release at https://t.co/23CQa6nkCo…/ Stay tuned for updates of where to find the laughter. After all, it IS the best medicine! — Edmonton StreetFest (@YegStreetFest) April 15, 2020

The festival said it will post its plans for the online content on its social media in the coming weeks.

