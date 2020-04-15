Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Edmonton International Street Performers Festival cancels 2020 event, will move online

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 3:20 pm
The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival has announced it will be cancelling its 2020 event due to COVID-19.
The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival has announced it will be cancelling its 2020 event due to COVID-19. Supplied to Global News

The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival has announced the cancellation of its summer 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 36th year of the festival was set to take place July 3-12, 2020, at Sir Winston Churchill Square in downtown Edmonton.

Organizers said that the decision was made due to the current social distancing rules and regulations around the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the international nature of the festival cast.

READ MORE: Coronavirus forces Edmonton-area festivals to cancel 2020 events

“One of the aspects that our team plans and prepares for every year is the safety of everyone – artists, staff, volunteers, supporters and partner businesses, our audiences and our entire community,” festival artistic producer Shelley Switzer said in a news release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We take that responsibility very seriously.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

Organizers said the festival is looking at other options, such as an online format with artist performances from previous years, and at-home activities for families.

READ MORE: 35 years of laughs, wows and cheers at Edmonton International Street Performers Festival

“We all know this is disappointing news.

“Now more than ever, we need the fun and laughter StreetFest brings. We are looking at alternate ways to adapt through this challenging time to continue to connect as a community, and to share the festival experience,” board chair Jill Wright said in a statement.

The festival said it will post its plans for the online content on its social media in the coming weeks.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Edmonton festivalscoronavirus cancellationsEdmonton International Street Performers FestivalEdmonton street performerscancellations edmontonedmonton festival cancellededmonton street performeredmonton street performers cancellededmonton streetfest
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.