Coronavirus forces Edmonton-area festivals to cancel 2020 events

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 4:47 pm
Updated April 13, 2020 4:52 pm
2020 Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival cancelled over COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: For the first time in nearly four decades, the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival will not go ahead this summer. As Breanna Karstens-Smith explains, organizers say it's because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edmonton is known as a festival city, but summer 2020 will be a much different year for these events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several festivals have been forced to cancel, postpone or drastically change their events this year due to restrictions in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Here is a list of the Edmonton-area festivals that are affected:

St. Albert Rainmaker – May 22-24

The St. Albert Kinsmen announced the cancellation of the 2020 St. Albert Rainmaker on Monday, April 13. Organizers said they are committed to returning in 2021 from May 28-30.

Nextfest – June 4-14

Nextfest announced on Thursday, April 8 it was cancelling its 2020 festival in its traditional form. Festival organizers said they would move the event online, but exact details of what that would look like were not immediately released.

Freewill Shakespeare Festival – June 16 – July 12

On Thursday, April 8, the 2020 Freewill Shakespeare Festival was cancelled. Festival organizers announced they would present Macbeth and Much Ado About Nothing in Hawrelak Park from June 15 to July 11, 2021

Edmonton International Jazz Festival – June 19-28

The Edmonton International Jazz Festival announced on Friday, April 10 the 2020 event would not be going forward. Festival organizers said they will work to find a way for people to come together in some fashion to celebrate music. Jazz fest plans to return next year on June 18-27, 2021.

Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival – Aug. 13-23

The Edmonton Fringe Theatre announced on Monday, April 13 the 2020 Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival would be cancelled. Organizers hope to come back even stronger in 2021, with the festival scheduled for Aug. 12 -22 in Old Strathcona.

This story will be updated as Global News learns of more festivals forced to change their plans amid the COVID-19 pademic.

