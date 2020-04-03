Menu

Live Updates

Coronavirus: All City of Calgary public events cancelled until June 30

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 2:19 pm
Updated April 3, 2020 3:33 pm
WATCH LIVE: Calgary officials to update COVID-19 pandemic response.

All public events scheduled in Calgary between April 3 and the end of June have been cancelled as officials work to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

“The City of Calgary has made a difficult, but I think prudent, decision to cancel all public events up to June 30 in order to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Calgary Emergency Management Agency chief Tom Sampson said in a Friday update.

“This means that in response to the gatherings, even though we’re limiting them to 15 people, we’ve had to say all of those public events are cancelled.”

Sampson said they’ve also cancelled all permits for events that were scheduled in any city parks or facilities until the end of June.

Earlier this week, the city announced major changes to the way Calgary Transit will work for the time being, including fewer buses and CTrains running on routes, and restrictions around seating to encourage social distancing.

The city also reminded residents that places like skate parks and playgrounds are closed to the public.

On Thursday, Calgary fully closed its entire Plus 15 network in the downtown core as another measure to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

