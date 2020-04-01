City of Calgary to update citizens on COVID-19 response Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary will be holding a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to update citizens on what measures are being taken as they fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The news conference will be held at 1 p.m. and will be live-streamed in this article.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) chief Tom Sampson will be on hand to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19.

As of March 31, Calgary had 453 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five deaths.

Calgary Transit limits seating and standing areas to aid with physical distancing

Among the updates city officials are expected to discuss on Wednesday are changes to Calgary Transit announced via Twitter.

In a series of four tweets, Calgary Transit explained that starting on April 1, they would be limiting seating and standing areas on buses, trains and shuttles to implement a two-metre distance between riders.

Starting April 1, 2020, Calgary Transit will be limiting seating and standing areas on buses, trains and shuttles.

“Digital signage will be on CTrain platforms asking [riders] to practice the same etiquette by keeping a 2-metre distance from others,” the tweets explained. “If you notice that a train is full, please try another car or wait for the next train.”

Calgary Transit added that as fewer people are taking public transit currently due it the COVID-19 pandemic, they don’t expect the changes to impact service delivery on most routes.

“However, if you are traveling during peak hours, please play it safe and give yourself extra commute time,” they said in a tweet.

“We’re doing our best to keep our transit system safe for everyone and that‘s why we are asking Calgarians to work together by staying apart on our vehicles.” Tweet This

