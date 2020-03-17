Calgary Emergency Management Agency to provide update on city coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

Editor’s note: The Calgary Emergency Management Agency was originally set to give an update on the COVID-19 response at 2:45 p.m. Shortly before start time, officials pushed the time to 4:30 p.m.

The Calgary Emergency Management Agency is expected to give an update Tuesday on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The update, set for 4:30 p.m. MT, comes after Premier Jason Kenney declared a public health emergency in Alberta.

CEMA chief Tom Sampson is expected to be joined by Mayor Naheed Nenshi, city manager David Duckworth, the Calgary Police Service and Calgary Fire Department.

Calgary declared a state of local emergency on Sunday as officials work to stop the spread of COVID-19. That move saw spaces like rec centres and libraries close.

As of the province’s announcement Tuesday, all public gatherings of more than 50 people are now banned across Alberta, and the list of public closures extended to casinos, bingo halls, restaurants and bars where minors aren’t permitted, community centres and more.

Places like sit-down restaurants, coffee shops and food courts were allowed to stay open, though they have to limit patrons to 50 per cent of their capacity to a maximum of 50 people.

