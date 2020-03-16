Menu

Live Updates

Calgary International 1 of 4 Canadian airports to accept international flights during COVID-19 pandemic

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 3:33 pm
Updated March 16, 2020 3:46 pm
WATCH LIVE: YYC Calgary International Airport responds to COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new travel restrictions in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, explaining that the Calgary International Airport is one of only four airports in Canada that will accept international flights starting Wednesday.

READ MORE: Trudeau closes Canadian borders to foreign travellers amid coronavirus outbreak

“I know that these measures are far-reaching,” Trudeau said. “They are exceptional circumstances calling for exceptional measures.”

International flights into Edmonton International Airport suspended
International flights into Edmonton International Airport suspended

Global News has reached WestJet and is awaiting its response.

READ MORE: Edmonton airport shut down to international flights to prevent COVID-19: Trudeau

As of Sunday afternoon, Alberta had 56 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the provincial government deciding to cancel K-12 and post-secondary classes and close daycares.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
CoronavirusCOVID-19Health CanadaCalgary International AirportCalgary AirportCanadian bordersCalgary coronavirus airportCalgary coronavirus travel
