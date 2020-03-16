Calgary International 1 of 4 Canadian airports to accept international flights during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new travel restrictions in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, explaining that the Calgary International Airport is one of only four airports in Canada that will accept international flights starting Wednesday.

“I know that these measures are far-reaching,” Trudeau said. “They are exceptional circumstances calling for exceptional measures.”

As of Sunday afternoon, Alberta had 56 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the provincial government deciding to cancel K-12 and post-secondary classes and close daycares.

