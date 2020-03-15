COVID-19 cases rise to 56 in Alberta; Kenney announces school closures and $500M boost to health budget

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Sunday that there are now 56 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the province, with 17 of those confirmed over the last 24 hours.

Of the 17 cases, 14 are in Calgary and three are in Edmonton, Kenney said, adding he thinks the province has reached an “inflection point” in the pandemic.

“For at least some of the new cases over the weekend, public health officials have not confirmed a travel history or close contact with a traveller. This indicates community spread,” Kenney said, explaining that investigations are ongoing.

Cancelling classes

Kenney said in response to the increase in cases, there will be an immediate cancellation of all K-12 and post-secondary classes and the closure of licenced child care programs in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said that based on what she has seen over the last two days, it was time for additional action.

“We need to put in more restrictions to help slow the virus and protect public health,” she said. “That is why effective immediately the emergency management cabinet committee has approved my recommendation that students no longer attend classes in schools or post-secondary institutions until further notice.”

She added that some approved day homes are an exception due to the small numbers of children.

Funding announcement

Kenney also announced a $500 million commitment to the government’s COVID-19 response to ensure “front-line health professionals have the tools they need for testing, surveillance and treatment of patients as the province works to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The premier called the coronavirus pandemic an “unprecedented public health emergency for Alberta.”

“We are still in the early stages and the number of cases will continue to rise,” Kenney said.