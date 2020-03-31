Alberta health officials to provide update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s top doctor will be joined by other officials Tuesday afternoon for the daily update on the province’s COVID-19 situation and response.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. at the Federal Building in Edmonton. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will speak about confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the province and how the health-care system is protecting and treating people.

Hinshaw described Monday as “one of the hardest days yet” as five more deaths from the virus were confirmed in Alberta.

Two occurred in long-term care facilities or seniors’ housing. Hinshaw said those who died are a woman in her 70s at the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary, a man in his 80s at Edmonton’s Rosedale on the Park facility, a woman in her 50s in the Calgary zone, a man in his 80s in the Edmonton zone and a man in his 30s in the North zone.

She said the new deaths involved people with risk factors like old age or chronic medical conditions.

“I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the families,” Hinshaw said. “Each of these individuals had a life that mattered.”

Hinshaw said Monday that 29 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 690.

Of the confirmed cases, 422 are from the Calgary zone, 164 are from the Edmonton zone, 46 are from the Central zone, 45 are from the North zone, 12 are from the South zone and there is one case for which the zone has yet to be confirmed. In total, there have been 47 hospitalizations because of COVID-19 and 28 people remain in hospital currently. Eleven of those people are in intensive care units.

Health officials believe up to 65 cases in the province are believed to be the result of community transmission, something Hinshaw called “a concerning number.”

The total number of Albertans who have now recovered from COVID-19 stood at 94 on Monday.

