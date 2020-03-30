Alberta health officials to update province’s COVID-19 situation Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta health officials are scheduled to provide an update Monday afternoon on the COVID-19 situation in the province and ongoing efforts to protect public health.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to hold her daily update on the novel coronavirus outbreak at 4:30 p.m. Hinshaw’s address will be live streamed in this story.

Hinshaw is expected to provide an update on the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, as well as speak about the increase of cases that occurred over the weekend.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In an emailed update Sunday, the provincial government announced the third death related to COVID-19 in Alberta. The person who died was an 80-year-old woman in the Calgary Zone. Alberta Health Services would not confirm whether or not she was in a care home.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Sunday afternoon, Alberta had recorded 661 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of Sunday afternoon, 73 people had recovered from COVID-19 in Alberta.

View link »

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

More to come…