Health

Alberta health officials to update province’s COVID-19 situation Monday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 1:38 pm
3rd Albertan dies from COVID-19 as provincial cases rise to 661
WATCH ABOVE: An 80-year-old woman from the Calgary zone is the third person in the province to die during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cami Kepke breaks down the latest numbers and new federal funding measures.

Alberta health officials are scheduled to provide an update Monday afternoon on the COVID-19 situation in the province and ongoing efforts to protect public health.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to hold her daily update on the novel coronavirus outbreak at 4:30 p.m. Hinshaw’s address will be live streamed in this story.

READ MORE: One will live, one will die: How Canada is preparing for tough coronavirus choices

Hinshaw is expected to provide an update on the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, as well as speak about the increase of cases that occurred over the weekend.

In an emailed update Sunday, the provincial government announced the third death related to COVID-19 in Alberta. The person who died was an 80-year-old woman in the Calgary Zone. Alberta Health Services would not confirm whether or not she was in a care home.

READ MORE: Alberta reports 3rd death from COVID-19 as total cases hit 661

As of Sunday afternoon, Alberta had recorded 661 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of Sunday afternoon, 73 people had recovered from COVID-19 in Alberta.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

More to come…

