Health March 30 2020 7:41pm 00:46 ‘We must redouble our efforts’: Hinshaw thanks Albertans helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 Alberta’s top doctor, Deena Hinshaw, issues an emotional statement thanking those doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6754201/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6754201/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?